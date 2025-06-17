Israel’s Endgame in Iran: Collapse, Not Containment – by Paulo Aguiar (Geopolitical Monitor – June 15, 2025)

https://www.geopoliticalmonitor.com/

In the intensifying standoff between Israel and Iran, it is not the visible concern over uranium enrichment that defines the underlying strategic logic, but rather a deeper structural confrontation between state systems. What outwardly presents itself as a dispute over nuclear technology is, in essence, a clash between two irreconcilable strategic imperatives:

Israel’s pursuit of regional preeminence and regime security, and Iran’s quest for deterrence and geopolitical autonomy. The nuclear file functions less as a genuine threat vector and more as a legitimating framework: a narrative instrument used to justify military and political actions that serve broader, unstated objectives.

At the center of the war lies a fundamental contradiction rooted in Israel’s perception of the Iranian regime. Under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli strategic thinking does not treat the Islamic Republic as merely a rival state with problematic capabilities; instead, it regards the very nature of Iran’s clerical-military regime as a permanent and existential threat to Israeli national security.

