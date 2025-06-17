Gold digger: How Rob McEwen crowdsourced his way to a motherlode — and changed mining forever – by Ray Sharma and Aniket Patel (Toronto Star – June 14, 2025)

https://www.thestar.com/

The Entrepreneurs is an occasional series that will profile Canadian innovators and the lessons to be derived from their stories. This week it’s Rob McEwen, chairman and CEO of McEwen Mining and founder of Goldcorp which merged with Newmont Mining in 2019.

Silicon Valley didn’t invent the hackathon. A Canadian gold miner did — and made millions. Rob McEwen understood something most mining executives missed: gold’s true rarity makes conventional approaches obsolete.

Astrophysicists have discovered that gold forms when two neutron stars — the ultradense remnants of collapsed stars — violently collide in space. These cosmic crashes occur so rarely that they scatter precious interstellar dust across the universe, which eventually condenses into planets like Earth. This celestial origin explains humanity’s obsession with gold throughout history.

For the rest of this column: https://www.thestar.com/business/opinion/gold-digger-how-rob-mcewen-crowdsourced-his-way-to-a-motherlode-and-changed-mining-forever/article_7e72dd59-175f-44e9-927a-5389084e9203.html