Canada’s rush for new resource projects can’t happen without First Nations’ support: grand chief – by Ozten Shebahkeget (CBC News Manitoba – June 16, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/

‘Nothing will happen unless the First Nations … say it will’: Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak grand chief

Some First Nations leaders and citizens in Manitoba say they’re concerned by the province’s recent push to create new energy, trade and resource extraction projects in the north. Shortly after the Liberals won a minority government in last April’s federal election, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew sent a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney to pitch five major resource projects in the province that could be fast-tracked.

At the top of Kinew’s list was a project he called the “One Canada Trade Corridor,” which would create a potential hub for critical minerals and fossil fuel exports through northern Manitoba’s Port of Churchill to diversify Canada’s trade relationships.

The existing port, accessed via the Arctic Gateway railway system, promotes itself as the shortest link from the Prairies to the Atlantic Ocean, offering access to the Arctic, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and South America.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/pipeline-pitch-kinew-mko-1.7560811