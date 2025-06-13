Trump Mulls Using Defense Powers to Fund Rare-Earth Projects – by Joe Deaux, Jenny Leonard and Jennifer A. Dlouhy (Yahoo/Bloomberg – June 12, 2025)

https://finance.yahoo.com/

The Trump administration is developing a plan to use Cold War-era powers to prioritize and fund rare earth projects it deems critical to national security, people familiar with the matter said.

Officials are discussing using the Defense Production Act to tap financing, loans and other means for rare earths element-related projects, including mining, processing and other downstream technologies to bolster the US’s capability to build a domestic supply chain, the people said. A specific course of action or a timeline have yet to be finalized, the people said.

MP Materials Corp., the sole domestic producer of rare earths, would be a prime beneficiary. Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg is working to line up funding for the company, people familiar with that matter said. The Nevada-based mineral processor has received millions in funding from the Defense Department.

