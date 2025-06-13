There was zero interest in Nova Scotia’s call for uranium exploration – by Taryn Grant (CBC News Nova Scotia – June 12, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/

Premier Tim Houston says the province will keep pushing for more resources development

Nova Scotia’s whirlwind push to establish a uranium sector has yielded zero bids from companies interested in exploring for the critical mineral, a fact that left Premier Tim Houston unfazed Thursday and opponents of the industry relieved.

The Progressive Conservative government opened a request for proposals last month for exploration permits in three areas that the province says have uranium deposits. No one had come forward by the June 11 deadline. “That’s OK, we’re going to move forward,” Houston told reporters following a cabinet meeting.

Houston said his government’s next move on uranium is not clear. It may consider doing aerial surveillance to better understand the resource, he said. The government lifted decades-old restrictions on uranium exploration and mining in March and moved quickly to add uranium to its list of priority critical minerals.

