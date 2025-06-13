The Ring of Fire: an abundance of metals, few juniors – by Richard Mill (Ahead of the Herd.com – June 12, 2025)

Northern Ontario Business calls the Ring of Fire “the garden of agony” for mining companies ever since the discovery of nickel and chromite in the James Bay region in 2007-08:

Over the decades, the vast and open-ended mineral potential of the remote Ring of Fire has received its share of passionate lip service from Ottawa and Queen’s Park. But these two orders of government have also contributed to the lack of Far North development through apathy and inaction, arduous assessment processes, and diverging policies over how — or even if — resource extraction should take place in the James Bay lowlands.

The sclerotic pace of development though could be quickening, thanks to a change of federal government, new initiatives from the Doug Ford-led provincial government, and progress on roadbuilding that is being headed up by local First Nations. A promise of new mining infrastructure has brought a fresh wave of optimism from resource companies advancing deposits in the region, who see a new “area play” developing.

Curiously though, this area play, i.e, mineral exploration that takes on a regional perspective, involves mostly major and mid-tier mining firms rather than junior resource companies that normally create areas plays where one company makes a discovery then begins staking ground, followed by others with similar ambitions.

For the rest of this article: https://aheadoftheherd.com/the-ring-of-fire-an-abundance-of-metals-few-juniors-richard-mills/