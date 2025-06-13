Hudbay starts demolition on long-disused smelter – by Eric Westhaver (Flin Flon Reminder – December 6, 2024)

https://www.thereminder.ca/

Almost 15 years after it was last used and nearly a century after it was first built, Hudbay has begun demolishing the company’s former smelter facility. Company representatives announced the work had begun during a public meeting at the Flin Flon Community Hall Nov. 27, detailing a plan that will take well over a year to complete.

Demolition work on some buildings part of the smelter complex began last month and is still ongoing. The anode building has been fully demolished, with demolition on the converter aisle currently underway. Hudbay representatives say they expect the converter aisle and furnace area all demolished by Christmas this year and material ready to be moved away by rail in early 2025.

In total, demolition work on former smelter buildings is expected to continue until spring 2026. “This is a huge safety risk for our employees. It’s been sitting there for the last 15 years becoming more and more derelict, so we wanted to start to reduce this hazard. It’s part of our closure plan,” said Chris Faktor, the site manager for Hudbay’s Flin Flon area facilities.

