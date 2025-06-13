How Can Canada Deliver On Its Renewed Natural Resources Ambition – TV Ontario’s The Agenda host Steve Paikin interviews Heather Exner-Pirot, Elena Cherney and Stan Sudol (June 12, 2025) https://www.tvo.org/theagenda

https://www.tvo.org/theagenda

The world may be changing rapidly, but one thing is not – its demand for natural resources, many of which Canada has supplied for generations. Oil, natural gas, metals and timber. And our new Liberal government seems to be embracing this country’s past as a provider of raw materials, as well as increasing numbers of Canadians.

But how can the government boost development while also balancing important modern considerations such as First Nations consultation and climate change?

Steve Paikin – TVO The Agenda @spaikin (@TheAgenda); Heather Exner-Pirot – Macdonald-Laurier Institute @exnerpirot (@MLInstitute); Elena Cherney – The Wall Street Journal @ElenaCherney (@WSJ); Stan Sudol – RepublicOfMining.com @SudolStan