Ford fires back at First Nation leader over opposition to Bill 5 – by Matt Prokopchuk (SN News Watch – June 13, 2025)

The Ontario premier’s comments came after Aroland chief Sonny Gagnon spoke out against the new law.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford hit back at one of the First Nations leaders he has signed development agreements with over Indigenous opposition to Bill 5. Ford has repeatedly named Aroland Chief Sonny Gagnon and his community as among those who are on-side with further development in the province’s north, including the Ring of Fire.

The First Nation, located about 80 kilometres north of Greenstone, signed a “shared prosperity agreement” with the province for economic growth and infrastructure back in January that, among other things, would enable the eventual construction of roads into the Ring of Fire area.

But Gagnon has been one of many Indigenous leaders and communities, along with environmental groups and others, who have stated their opposition and have vowed to fight Bill 5 — the far-reaching new law, called the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act.

