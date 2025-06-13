First Nation leaders, advocates rally in Thunder Bay, Ont., to demand Bill 5’s repeal – by Sarah Law (CBC News Thunder Bay – June 13, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/thunder-bay/

About 200 people flocked to MPP Kevin Holland’s office to voice concerns

Etched on a poster board the size of her body, Mary McPherson held up a pencil-drawn portrait of Ontario Premier Doug Ford.With dollar signs over his eyes, Ford is standing in front of a burned-down forest, holding a torn copy of the James Bay Treaty.

The artwork, McPherson said, is in response to Bill 5, controversial legislation which aims to fast-track development in the name of unleashing the province’s economic potential.”I’m really angry and scared for the future. I feel like already, this territory has experienced a lot of environmental harm as a result of resource extraction,” said McPherson, a member of Couchiching First Nation.

“I’m concerned about the lack of consultation and most importantly, the lack of consent from Indigenous communities before going forth with projects like the Ring of Fire.” The legislation will see the creation of special economic zones, which will allow exemptions for certain municipal and provincial laws when it comes to projects of economic importance — namely mining.

