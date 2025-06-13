Danielle Smith faces raucous, angry town hall on Alberta’s coal policy – by Matthew Scace (Canadian Press/Financial Post – June 11, 2025)

https://financialpost.com/

Many in the crowd held small placards reading ‘lie’ and ‘false,’ raising them each time they disagreed

FORT MACLEOD — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and three of her ministers got an earful on Wednesday night from southern Alberta locals at a rowdy, hours-long town hall to discuss the province’s coal policy. About 500 people, dressed in cowboy hats, belt buckles, and jeans, packed a community hall in Fort Macleod, Alta., for an event marked by heckling, competing applause and placards.

“If we are not prepared to look and find middle-ground solutions to allow for industries to proceed while reducing our environmental footprint, you’re going to find that different industries become the next on the hit list,” Smith said through a chorus of protesting voices and verbal jabs.

“Banning industries is just not something we are going to do.” The premier and her ministers of energy, environment and agriculture took questions and were shouted down on several occasions by attendees as they defended changes to the province’s coal policy.

