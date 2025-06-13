Canada Nickel sizes up new nickel deposit in Timmins – Staff (Northern Ontario Business – June 11, 2025)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Mann West among a number of emerging deposits in the Timmins-Cochrane area

Canada Nickel hopes its Mann West deposit, northeast of Timmins, can rival the size and scale of its flagship Crawford nickel mine project.

The Toronto mine developer and explorer posted a first-time mineral resource estimate of more than two million tonnes of nickel for its Mann West nickel sulphide project. It’s shaping up to be another low-grade, big-tonnage type of nickel deposit in northeastern Ontario.

Located 40 kilometres northeast of the city and 20 kilometres east of Crawford, Mann West’s indicated resources amounts to 406 million tonnes, grading 0.23 per cent, for a total of 0.95 million tonnes of contained nickel. On the inferred side, there are 599 million tonnes, grading 0.22 per cent, for a total of 1.31 million tonnes of contained nickel.

