US Interior publicly backs rare earth mine next to Mountain Pass – by (Mining.com – June 10, 2025)

Dateline Resources has gained further political support in its bid to develop what could be America’s second rare earth mine following the public backing of US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Burgum called the revival of the Colosseum mine project in California a “pivotal step” towards bolstering America’s supply of critical minerals.

This endorsement, says project owner Dateline, “underscores the strategic importance of Colosseum in reducing US reliance on overseas sources for rare earth elements.” It follows an earlier approval by the Interior Department of the company’s existing mining plan.

Shortly after Burgum’s public backing, Dateline’s management team, led by director Stephen Baghdadi, met with Burgum at the Department of the Interior headquarters in Washington, D.C., to discuss the next steps for the project.

