Province’s key Ring of Fire road ally not sold on mining in the Far North – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – June 9, 2025)

Aroland Chief Sonny Gagnon pushes back on Ford, sides with Ontario First Nations against Bill 5

A key Indigenous ally in the Ford government’s push to build a permanent road to the Ring of Fire is calling out the premier for making misleading statements to the media.

Aroland First Nation issued a June 9 news release that the Premier Doug Ford is putting out “misleading and incorrect statements” to a Toronto media outlet that it’s consenting to mining activity in Ontario’s Far North now that the controversial, pro-mining Bill 5 is now law.

Ford told national media last week he wants to label the Ring of Fire mineral belt in the James Bay lowlands as a ‘special economic zone’ as soon as possible. In the release, Gagnon objects to the premier’s comments that Aroland is any kind of partner in mine development. “Aroland does not in any way indicate in that agreement or anything else we have published or signed, consent for mining in the Ring of Fire.”

