Industry Minister Joly signals action on steel dumping into Canada coming – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – June 7, 2025)

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says a crackdown on the dumping of cheap foreign steel into Canada is coming – a move that will help cushion the blow for the country’s big three steel producers that have been hit with U.S. President Donald Trump’s 50-per-cent tariffs.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. chief executive Michael Garcia has argued on multiple occasions that mills from China, South Korea, Malaysia, India, Vietnam, the Middle East and Turkey regularly dump steel into Canada and make it nearly impossible for the company to compete in its home market.

In meetings with federal politicians over the past few days, he’s pleaded for Canada to immediately place tariffs on all of these countries. In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Ms. Joly said she’s heard the message loud and clear, and said that action is coming on dumping, which is the practice of foreign steel mills selling below the cost of production to gain market share.

