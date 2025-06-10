Carney lays out defence boost, says era of U.S. dominance over – by Steven Chase and Jeff Gray (Globe and Mail – June 10, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada is too reliant on the United States for security as he announced a significant boost in military spending to meet NATO’s 2-per-cent military expenditure target this fiscal year, five years ahead of schedule.

Declaring that the U.S.’s predominant role on the world stage “is a thing of the past,” Mr. Carney said Canada must take matters into its own hands and work more closely with European allies. He said his government will increase the 2025-26 allocation for the Department of National Defence by $9.3-billion, on top of its existing budget of just under $40-billion.

This new spending, plus existing defence-related spending in other departments of around $14-billion, pushes total expenditures to $62.7-billion for 2025-26, which equals 2 per cent of Canada’s gross domestic product, the government said.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-carney-defence-spending/