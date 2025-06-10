BC mining must deliver on its potential: PwC – by Colin McClelland (Northern Miner – June 10, 2025)

https://www.northernminer.com/

British Columbia’s mining industry is entering a crucial stage rich in opportunity for critical minerals and gold, but it’s still dogged by slow permitting and widespread uncertainty, according to global accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Revenue from B.C. mining operations fell to $13.9 billion in 2024 from $15.8 billion in 2023, largely due to a drop in metallurgical coal prices, PwC says in its 57th annual BC Mine report, released this month. Coal remains the province’s largest mining revenue contributor at 52% – with 95% of that coal for steelmaking – but volatility continues to challenge the mining sector.

“Metallurgical coal is a key commodity for British Columbia with active mining operations located in both the southeast and northeast parts of the province,” Mark Patterson, PwC’s B.C. mining leader, said in an emailed response to questions. “Prices are really subject to two key driving factors – consistency of supply of coal from Canada and other global sources…[and] demand from steel mills which is largely a function of overall economic activity.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/news/bc-mining-must-deliver-on-its-potential-pwc/1003879436/