Ontario passes controversial mining law as Doug Ford warns against blockades – by Liam Casey and Allison Jones (Canadian Press/CBC Toronto – June 4, 2025)

Proposed legislation has sparked an backlash from First Nations who say it tramples on their rights

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government has given itself the power to suspend provincial and municipal laws for chosen projects in areas it deems to have economic importance. On Wednesday afternoon, the province passed Bill 5, the so-called Protect Ontario by Unleashing Our Economy Act, which has sparked a firestorm of anger among First Nations.

The province has said the bill is needed to speed up large projects, particularly mines, in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war. Jeers from dozens of First Nations members echoed in the legislature as the bill was passed into law. Ford did not show up for the final vote.

Earlier in the day, Ford wouldn’t say if he would use the notwithstanding clause to save Bill 5 if it ends up being challenged and found unconstitutional in court. But he said that he would “cross that bridge” when he comes to it. First Nations say the bill tramples their rights and ignores their concerns and they have warned they may blockade roads, railways and mines in protest.

