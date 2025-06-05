[Manitoba] Mines hit with production stoppages, reductions in face of wildfires – by Gabrielle Piché (winnipeg Free Press – June 4, 2025)

https://www.winnipegfreepress.com/

Production and exploration at some Manitoba mines has ground to a halt as staff evacuate and wildfires rage. Hudbay Minerals paused operations at its gold and zinc mine at Snow Lake, it told investors on Wednesday. The underground mine has a daily mill capacity of 5,300 tonnes.

Most employees have left the area; the Town of Snow Lake was issued a precautionary evacuation notice on Tuesday. Essential Hudbay staff have remained to assist with emergency activities, the company said, adding the workers have been authorized by emergency services.

“(Hudbay) believes its infrastructure and facilities in Snow Lake and Flin Flon are well-protected from the wildfires and have a low risk of being damaged,” a note to investors reads. It had reduced production levels as fires spread near Flin Flon. Hudbay sites have natural fire barriers, a spokeswoman said without elaborating.

