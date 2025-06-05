Gold sees price gains, silver soars to 13-year high – by Jim Wyckoff (Kitco News – June 6, 2025)

https://www.kitco.com/

(Kitco News) – Gold prices are posting good gains and hit a four-week high in early U.S. trading Thursday. Silver prices are sharply up and hit a 13-year high. Risk appetite in the general marketplace is still shaky, which continues to produce safe-haven buying of gold and silver.

The charts have turned more bullish for both metals, which is also inviting the technical traders to the long sides. August gold was last up $18.50 at $3,418.10. July silver prices were last up $1.437 at $36.08. Asian and European stocks were mixed overnight. U.S. stock indexes are pointed to slightly higher openings today in New York.

The European Central Bank cut its main interest rate by 0.25% today, which was widely expected. Traders and investors are awaiting what is arguably the most important U.S. data point of the month: Friday morning’s May employment situation report from the Labor Department.

