Feds prepared to use revenue from $90B of tariffed products to help steel, aluminum industries: MP – by Elaine Della-Mattia (Sault Star – June 4, 2025)

The federal government will meet with the Canadian Steel Producers Association Thursday to develop ways on how the government can best help the steel industry. Sault Ste. Marie MP Terry Sheehan, co-chair of the all-party steel caucus, said he organized the meeting “which is more important now than ever” to pin down the best ways to help the industry.”

“We’re still sticking with the fight, protect, build, model,” Sheehan told The Sault Star. The meeting, which was planned before U.S. President Donald Trump signed the orders to double the tariffs of steel and aluminum, was designed to discuss the liquidity problems in the industry, including at Algoma Steel.

Sheehan said the federal government is prepared to use $90 billion from tariffed products to help the industry and steel enterprise, as required. “Each steel company in Canada has different markets, a different reality and each need to come up with their own solution. That’s the purpose of this meeting. It was important with tariffs of 25 per cent. It’s even more important now,” Sheehan said.

