Carney calls U.S. 50% steel, aluminum tariffs ‘illegal’ – by Sean Previl (Global News – June 4, 2025)

Prime Minister Mark Carney called U.S. President Donald Trump‘s doubling of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports “illegal,” and said the federal government would take “some time” to consider its next steps.

Carney made the comments Wednesday hours after Trump’s executive order, which he signed Tuesday, went into effect for numerous countries including Canada, whose steel and aluminum industries demanded an “immediate” government response.

Trump’s order increases duties from their previous rate of 25 per cent, with the document saying it was necessary for national security reasons and to bolster those industries in the U.S., but added the original tariffs imposed in March didn’t have the desired effect. There were no exemptions for Canada, but the U.K., which signed a new trade framework last month, will see its rate remain at 25 per cent.

