Batchawana Bay is big-time copper country to Sterling Metals – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – June 6, 2025)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Impressive drill hit has Toronto company talking about significant, untapped potential at historic copper mining camp, north of Sault Ste. Marie

Sterling Metals, a junior miner that’s probing around a former copper mining camp, north of Sault Ste. Marie, made an impressive hit on its very first drill hole this spring.

The Toronto exploration outfit pulled a lengthy core sample showing 359.3 metres of copper mineralization, grading 0.36 per cent, taken at its Soo Copper Project in the Batchewana Bay area, 80 kilometres north of the city. The discovery was made just 14 metres below surface. A shorter length of the core revealed 0.56 per cent over the first 75 metres.

In copper exploration drilling, the grades are measured as a percentage of the ore. A grade of more than 1 per cent over 100 metres is considered high grade. A drill hole with significant thickness is an indicator of a substantial volume of potentially mineable ore. Sterling, a newcomer to the area, acquired the 24,000-hectare land package from Copper Road Resources in May 2024. This was the company’s maiden drill program at the site.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/batchawana-bay-is-big-time-copper-country-to-sterling-metals-10764406