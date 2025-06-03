‘Unleashing a reckoning’: Ford government set to pass Bill 5 – by Jessica Smith Cross (The Trillium – June 2, 2025)

https://www.thetrillium.ca/

Kiiwetinoong MPP Sol Mamakwa was ejected from the legislature for accusing the premier of lying about the bill

Indigenous people rallied at Queen’s Park Monday afternoon, demanding the Ford government “kill Bill 5.” Inside, MPPs debated the government’s move to time-allocate the bill, which will speed it through the legislative process and curtail debate.

Bill 5 would give the provincial cabinet the power to designate an area a “special economic zone,” and then exempt selected proponents and projects from requirements under any provincial law or regulation, including bylaws of municipalities and local boards, that would otherwise apply.

Ontario’s bill also proposes to speed up approvals for mining projects through a “one-window” approach, ends an environmental assessment for a controversial dump expansion in Dresden, Ont., replaces the province’s Endangered Species Act with legislation that environmental groups argue offers far weaker protections, and empowers cabinet to exempt projects from archeological assessment requirements — which Indigenous leaders have warned puts sacred sites at risk.

For the rest of this article: https://www.thetrillium.ca/news/indigenous-rural-and-northern-affairs/unleashing-a-reckoning-ford-government-set-to-pass-bill-5-10748400