Interview: Barrick CEO talks slimming gold portfolio – by Colin McClelland (Northern Miner – June 3, 2025)

When Barrick Gold took over Randgold in 2019, its marketing dropped Gold from the name to reflect wider interests like copper and appeal to new investors. But it didn’t bother to change its registered moniker. Gradually, the Gold crept back in. Now, the Gold has been guillotined, like a statement Barrick Mining (TSX: ABX; NYSE: B) means business this time.

“Most of the gold companies sort of have grasped at the opportunity to talk about copper,” CEO Mark Bristow said in an interview with The Northern Miner in May. “But we actually pointedly said, ‘if you really want to be a big player in the gold business, it makes a whole lot of sense to focus on these big assets.’”

And so it is. Barrick is developing the $9-billion (C$12.5-billion) Reko Diq gold-copper project over two stages in Pakistan for 2028 output and spending $2-billion to double the Lumwana copper mine production in Zambia. Projects that aren’t big enough may face the chopping block, like part of its name. Selling the Tongon mine in Cote d’Ivoire is well advanced, the CEO said.

