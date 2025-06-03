Innovation comes to tailings management – by Heidi Vella (Mining Technology – June 2, 2025)

https://www.mining-technology.com/

In the wake of several major tailings dam disasters, new technology is emerging to help miners manage waste more safely and sustainably.

Today, it is impossible to talk of mine tailings – the unfortunate but unavoidable legacy of mining – and not think of the Brumadinho dam disaster in Brazil, which, in 2019, claimed 259 lives. Aidan Davy, co-COO of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) called it a “stark wake-up call”, adding that it “marked the beginning of a vital journey to make these facilities safer for people and the environment”.

That journey should not only focus on strong governance but also the implementation of “good engineering practices” for tailings management across the life cycle, the ICMM noted in its latest updated guidance, published in February.

Kim Morrison, an environmental, social and governance consultant with 30 years’ experience and former senior director for global tailings management and technical services at Newmont, couldn’t agree more. “Technological approaches and innovative solutions are the best way the industry can achieve impactful and positive change in how it manages tailings,” says Morrison, who was also managing editor of the Tailings Management Handbook: A LifeCycle Approach and is a committee founding chair and fellow of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining-technology.com/features/innovation-comes-to-tailings-management/