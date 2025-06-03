How Kazakhstan can anchor a resilient rare‑earth supply chain for the West – by Miras Zhiyenbayev (Atlantic Council – June 3, 2025)

The rare-earth supply crunch underscores a critical lesson: The United States cannot afford to rely on China’s goodwill for minerals essential to its economy and security. China dominates the rare-earth supply chain, with Beijing supplying about 60 percent of global rare-earths output and controlling up to 90 percent of refining capacity.

For the United States, which needs neodymium and dysprosium for F‑35 fighter jet engines as badly as it needs lithium for electric vehicles, continued dependence on Beijing is impossible. The solution is not wishful “onshoring” to the United States alone; it is establishing a portfolio of reliable partners. Kazakhstan, already the world’s leading uranium producer and a top‑ten copper and zinc exporter, is a prime candidate for such a partnership.

Rare earths have become a geopolitical flashpoint. In practice, that means Beijing can throttle supply at will. In April, for example, China abruptly restricted exports of several important rare earths and permanent magnets—actions triggered by trade disputes with the United States under the pretext of “energy security.” US firms and strategists described the move as China’s latest attempt to weaponize its rare-earths dominance.

