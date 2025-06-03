First Nations warn Doug Ford to fix mining bill or face backlash – by Rob Ferguson (Toronto Star – June 3, 2025)

https://www.thestar.com/

Premier Doug Ford is running out of time to fix his controversial Bill 5 — which fast-tracks mines and infrastructure developments — before it ignites a summer of unrest, First Nations leaders warned Monday.

With the Progressive Conservative majority set to pass the bill later this week, about 300 protesters from across the province gathered in front of the building to voice concern about the “special economic zones” it will create, bypassing local and provincial rules to speed development in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

“You will be met by our people on the ground,” Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation cautioned the government, earning cheers from the crowd. Vowing to fight for treaty rights, protections for the environment and endangered species threatened by the bill, Fiddler removed his jacket to reveal a T-shirt commemorating the “KI Six,” members of the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug community given six-month jail terms for protesting development of a northern Ontario platinum mine two decades ago.

