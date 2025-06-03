Blackwater Mine, Canada’s Newest Gold and Silver Mine Officially Open (Nation Talk – June 2, 2025)

https://nationtalk.ca/

Vancouver, British Columbia – Artemis Gold Inc. (“Artemis Gold” or the “Company”) announces that Blackwater Mine, Canada’s newest gold and silver mine, was officially opened in a ceremony at the mine site today.

B.C. Premier David Eby, along with Jagrup Brar, Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals, Acting Chief June Baptiste of the Lhoosk’uz Dené Nation, and Chief Charlie Williams (represented) of Ulkatcho First Nation, attended the event. Other attendees included representatives of Indigenous and municipal governments, industry associations, business partners, contractors and other stakeholders.

“Blackwater Mine is an example of what can be achieved through collaboration with First Nations and the protection of vital lands and waters,” said Premier David Eby. “This mine is a part of what we’re building in B.C. the economic engine of the new Canadian economy. It creates hundreds of family-supporting jobs and builds prosperity here and across the country.”

