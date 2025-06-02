Quebec premier calls new Trump tariff threats on steel and aluminum ‘completely unjustified’ – by Annabelle Olivier (CBC News Montreal – June 01, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/

Tariff increase from 25 to 50% ‘will be catastrophic for our industry,’ says steel producers association

Quebec Premier François Legault is calling U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat on Canadian steel and aluminum producers “completely unjustified.”

He made the remark in a post on X, after Trump announced his intention to double the tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50 per cent next Wednesday. “If he goes ahead with this tariff increase, it will harm our economy, as well as the American economy,” Legault wrote in French.

Legault added the situation was being closely monitored as they await to see the details of the executive order. In the meantime, “assistance programs continue to be available to businesses in need,” he said. Both the Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA) and United Steel Workers Canada condemned the increase in U.S steel tariffs.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/quebec-reaction-trump-steel-aluminum-tariffs-1.7549184