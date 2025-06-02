Ontario Mining Association president defends Bill 5 – by Len Gillis (Sudbury.com – May 30, 2025)

https://www.sudbury.com/

Priya Tandon said more education and awareness is needed to help the public understand why the Ontario government wants to streamline the process

The woman who heads up the Ontario Mining Association (OMA) said mining in Ontario needs to be recognized as a responsible industry that is environmentally sound and safer than ever for its thousands of workers.

Priya Tandon, president of the OMA, was a guest speaker at the BEV-In-Depth conference in Sudbury on Thursday. The conference is held each year to promote the greater use of electric vehicles in mining as well as to promote the critical minerals supply chain to benefit the use of more battery electric vehicles.

Tandon said Ontario is at a crucial time where mining needs to be recognized as one of the key strategic industries that drives Ontario’s economy. She said this is especially true because of global competition from countries such as China and Indonesia that have strong government backing to produce critical minerals.

