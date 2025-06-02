N.S. minister could override owners who don’t want uranium exploration on their land – by Taryn Grant (CBC News Nova Scotia – May 29, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/

Tory Rushton says negotiations between companies, landowners would have to happen before he’d intervene

If a Nova Scotia landowner doesn’t want uranium exploration to happen on their property, does no mean no? Nova Scotia Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton has confirmed that he could step over property owners to let companies hunt for uranium, but he said he isn’t keen to do so.

“Right now we’re encouraging landowners and the researchers to have the conversations, that’s where it needs to start,” Rushton told reporters Thursday following a cabinet meeting in Halifax. Earlier this year, the Progressive Conservative government lifted a long-standing ban on uranium exploration and extraction.

Two weeks ago, it put out a call for companies to explore in three areas with known uranium deposits. Rushton has previously said that landowners have to agree, but he is now acknowledging that a rarely used legal clause could be applied if parties can’t come to a deal. “They would have to prove to me that they’ve had the negotiations … before we’d ever intervene,” Rushton said.

