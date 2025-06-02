Ford heads to First Ministers meeting with Ring of Fire, pipelines, and nuclear at top of agenda -by Barbara Patrocinio (QP Briefing – June 2, 2025)

https://www.qpbriefing.com/

In a letter sent out in May to the Prime Minister, Ford said the number one priority was the Ring of Fire, including critical mineral mining projects and the infrastructure needed to support them (all-season roads, electricity transmission lines, etc.).

As Premier Doug Ford heads into this Monday’s first ministers meeting, he says his message is clear: It’s time to build pipelines, nuclear plants, and roads into the Ring of Fire.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime,” Ford said, speaking to reporters at Queen’s Park last Friday about his priorities. “No provincial government has ever given the Indigenous communities across the province what we’re proposing now. They will thrive, they will prosper.”

At the top of Ontario’s five-item wish list is developing the Ring of Fire, a massive deposit of critical minerals. Ford is seeking federal backing to expedite development in the region, calling it vital not only to Ontario’s economy but to Canada’s push to become an “energy superpower.”

