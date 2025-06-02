Eramet’s shares slide as Gabon plans manganese ore export ban – by Geert De Clercq, Gus Trompiz and Maxwell Akalaare Adombila (Reuters – June 2, 2025)

https://www.reuters.com/

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) – Shares in Eramet fell sharply on Monday after Gabon announced an export ban on unrefined manganese from 2029, potentially upending the French mining group’s massive export-orientated production of the steel ingredient in the West African country.

Gabon’s plan, announced by the government in a weekend statement, comes as several African countries – including Guinea, with bauxite, Zimbabwe, with lithium, and Mali, and Tanzania, with gold – seek to move from exporting raw material to local processing.

Demand for manganese, used in steel production and increasingly in electric vehicle batteries, has grown globally. Eramet is the main shareholder in Gabon-based manganese mining firm Comilog, whose Moanda mine is the world’s biggest for manganese.

