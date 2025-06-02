Digging for Opportunity – Crees take greater role in mining industry – by Patrick Quinn (Nation News – May 29, 2025)

http://nationnews.ca/

With Eeyou Istchee recognized as a top-tier global mining destination, Cree leaders are now more visible at influential industry events. A pragmatic approach to government-industry collaboration has enabled extensive Cree participation in the region’s exploration and extraction projects.

At the Resourcing Tomorrow conference in London last December, former Grand Chief Mandy Gull-Masty emphasized that as sustainability is central to project development, collaboration must focus on mitigating long-lasting impacts while promoting development opportunities and knowledge sharing with community members.

“Engaging early with the Indigenous community allows for the protection of your investment,” Gull-Masty asserted. “It removes barriers to communication and surprises in the project management chain. Social acceptability begins with the point of contact.”

