Carney and Ford show two different paths for ‘unleashing’ Canada’s economy – by Tanya Talaga (Globe and Mail – May 31, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The governments of Ontario and Canada are both moving to fast-track development in the Ring of Fire region – but they are going about it in very different ways.

According to a May 23 letter from Canada’s Privy Council Office obtained by The Globe and Mail, Canada has invited Mushkegowuk Council Grand Chief Leo Friday to Ottawa to “consult and cooperate” on proposed legislation around projects identified to be in the national interest. It says new legislation is coming in early June that would facilitate regulations and development by creating a new Major Projects Office.

And in the letter, Canada promises to uphold the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and the duty to consult: “Now more than ever, the future of Canada’s economy depends on a collaborative and coordinated approach among federal, provincial, territorial and Indigenous governments.”

For the rest of this column: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/article-carney-ford-ring-of-fire-different-plans/