Bolivian court pauses Chinese, Russian lithium deals – by Staff (Northern Miner – June 2, 2025)

Bolivia’s plans to emerge as a major lithium producer have hit an impasse after a local court ordered the suspension of two major extraction deals signed last year valued at more than $2 billion, according to media reports.

The contracts were signed in 2023 and 2024 respectively with China’s CBC consortium, which includes battery manufacturer CATL, and Russia’s Uranium One Group, a subsidiary of state nuclear firm Rosatom, as revealed by various publications including Bolivia-based El Deber.

The deals aimed to establish direct lithium extraction (DLE) facilities in Salar de Uyuni in southwest Bolivia. The salar is host one of the world’s largest lithium reserves, and forms part of the larger Lithium Triangle shared with Chile and Argentina.

