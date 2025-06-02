Bill 5 will slow down, not speed up development, native leaders warn (Canadian Press/Sudbury Star – May 31, 2025)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Robinson Huron chiefs urge the provincial government to scrap the legislation and start over

Native leaders in northeastern Ontario are joining others in calling on the Ford government to scrap Bill 5, a proposed law that seeks to speed up the development of large projects such as mines. In a release, the Robinson Huron chiefs said Bill 5, Protecting Ontario by Unleashing Our Economy Act, 2025, is “a direct threat to the lands, jurisdiction, and sovereignty of First Nations within the Robinson Huron Treaty territory.”

“Ontario needs our permission — not just consultation, but consent,” Gimma Dean Sayers, spokesperson for the Robinson Huron Treaty chiefs and a member of the Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin Political Working Group, said in a release.

“The bill needs to be stopped. It is an assault on our unextinguished jurisdictions and our inherent rights.” Bill 5 proposes sweeping changes to key laws, including the Ontario Heritage Act, Mining Act, and Endangered Species Act, and introduces a new Special Economic Zones Act.

