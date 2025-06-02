Arctic Gateway Group says the Port of Churchill will help diversify Canada’s trade links to other countries – by Carlo Cantisani (Globe and Mail – June 2, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Less than a year into his new job as CEO of Arctic Gateway Group, Chris Avery is finding himself overseeing what is quickly emerging as a critical cog in fighting the Trump-era trade war.

AGG, which operates the Port of Churchill and the connecting Hudson Bay Railway (HBR) in northern Manitoba, strategically links Western Canada to Arctic waters and from there offers routes to Europe, South America and the Middle East.

The company is aiming to become a vital link between Canada and emerging Arctic routes to help boost interprovincial and overseas trade and to reduce reliance on the United States.

“We’re proud that we’re part of the national solution … and are supporting our response to what’s happening in the U.S.,” said Mr. Avery, who was named chief executive officer last July. “I think it’s really been a great wake-up call to say we need options and we can’t be dependent on the U.S., even though they are our closest neighbor and our largest trading partner.”

