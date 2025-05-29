Taykwa Tagamou Nation closes a $20-million groundbreaking deal on a Timmins nickel project – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – May 29, 2025)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Transaction with Canada Nickel lauded as the largest Indigenous investment in a Canadian critical minerals project

Canada Nickel has banked a $20-million investment by Taykwa Tagamou Nation that’s earmarked for the development of the Crawford nickel mine project, outside Timmins.

The Toronto nickel mine developer announced May 27 that it’s closed the transaction originally announced before Christmas. The investment comes in the form of a convertible note that can be converted into 16.67 million of Canada Nickel common shares.

In a news release, Canada Nickel claims this is the largest direct equity investment by a First Nation in a critical mineral company in Canada. TTN is a development partner in Canada Nickel’s flagship Crawford nickel sulphide project through support of the mine-related infrastructure and equipment, such as the power line into the site and electric haul fleet.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/taykwa-tagamou-nation-closes-a-20-million-groundbreaking-deal-on-a-timmins-nickel-project-10724190