Nutrien plans new West Coast port infrastructure, eyes sites in U.S. and Canada – by Kate Helmore and Jason Kirby (Globe and Mail – May 29, 2025)

Nutrien is planning to build a major terminal at a Pacific Northwest port and is eyeing sites in the U.S. and Canada, according to chief executive officer Ken Seitz. The Saskatchewan-based fertilizer giant is searching for a deep-water port with rail infrastructure that can handle bulk potash exports for fast-growing markets in the Indo-Pacific, including China, India and Japan, Mr. Seitz said in an interview.

Regulations, taxes and approval timelines will influence the company’s decision about whether to choose the U.S. or Canada. “I just want to make sure the downstream infrastructure and the associated regulatory environment continues to be one conducive to us,” he said.

The major investment plan is an early test for Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government, which has promised to streamline regulations and approvals and get Canada back to building big projects, especially when it comes to critical minerals like potash.

