North Dakota coal mine to become processing site for Minnesota nickel – by Jeff Beach (North Dakota Monitor – May 28, 2025)

Project contingent on approval from regulatory agencies

BEULAH, N.D. – A former coal mine in western North Dakota that will be converted into a processing site for nickel mined in Minnesota was touted Wednesday as a way for the U.S. to reduce its reliance on China and other countries for critical minerals needed for electronics and electric vehicles.

The processing plant operated by Talon Metals will bring 150 jobs to Beulah, with processing expected to begin in 2028. Electric vehicle maker Tesla has contracted to buy about half the nickel processed in Beulah. Mike Kicis, president of Talon Metals, said the Department of Defense is another likely user of the nickel and other minerals.

The raw ore will come from a mine near Tamarack in north-central Minnesota. It will be shipped by rail about 475 miles west to the Westmore Mining site just outside Beulah. The reborn mine site was introduced as the Beulah Minerals Processing Facility in an agreement signing ceremony in Beulah. North Dakota officials were at the signing ceremony to highlight what they said was the importance of domestic production of critical minerals such as nickel.

