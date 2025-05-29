Frontier feasibility lifts PAK lithium reserves by 37%  (Northern Miner – May 29, 2025)

https://www.northernminer.com/

Frontier Lithium said a definitive feasibility study for the $943-million capex PAK project in northern Ontario boosted reserves by 37%.

The study, which calculates a net present value of $932 million based on a discount rate of 8%, provides a “robust basis” for Frontier to target a final investment decision within two years, according to a statement issued Thursday.

Frontier is making progress on project financing and has started the permitting process, which should also be completed by mid-2027.

Frontier is working with Mitsubishi to develop PAK, which is located more than 1,400 km northwest of Toronto, near the Manitoba-Ontario border. The Japanese conglomerate last year agreed to invest an initial $25 million for a 7.5% stake in a Frontier subsidiary with an option to increase to 25% after the definitive feasibility study, Frontier CEO Trevor Walker said at the time.

