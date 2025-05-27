US Supreme Court rejects Apache appeal to block Rio Tinto’s Resolution mine – by Staff (Mining.com – May 27, 2025)

https://www.mining.com/

The US Supreme Court declined on Tuesday to hear an appeal by the Apache Stronghold seeking to block the development of the Resolution Copper mine in Arizona. The mine is a joint venture between Rio Tinto and BHP.

The advocacy group comprising members of Arizona’s San Carlos Apache Tribe and conservationists challenged a lower court decision that permitted a federal land swap, allowing the mining companies to acquire sacred Apache land for the project.

A federal judge in Arizona had temporarily halted the land transfer on May 8, pending the outcome of the Supreme Court appeal. The Resolution Copper project is 55% owned by Rio Tinto and 45% by BHP, with Rio Tinto serving as the operator.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/us-supreme-court-rejects-apache-appeal-to-block-rio-tintos-resolution-mine/