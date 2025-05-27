Road, rail and mine blockades could be on horizon over Ontario mining bill: chiefs – by Liam Casey (CTV News/Canadian Press – May 26, 2025)

https://www.ctvnews.ca/

Road, rail and mine blockades could be on the horizon, First Nations leaders said Monday, as they ratchet up pressure on the Ontario government to kill a proposed bill that seeks to speed up large mining projects in the north.

Provincial ministers, meanwhile, said they heard the outcry and will make improvements to Bill 5, but stopped short of suggesting they would eliminate it outright. “We heard loud and clear that there’s some things that they would like to see changed about this bill,” said Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford.

“We’ve put some amendments forward and I know we’ll be meeting with First Nations leadership as early as today to give effect to those and go from there. I’ll say to sum up that the number of chiefs that I’ve talked to think we have a lot of room to move here.”

