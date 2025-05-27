Ring of Fire is taking too long. Governments no longer willing to abide consultations that last two decades without results – by Ian Pattison (Thunder Bay Chronicle-Journal – May 24, 2025)

https://www.chroniclejournal.com/

THERE’S A SHOWDOWN brewing in Northern Ontario. It pits the will of Canadian governments to capitalize on the global demand for specialized minerals against the reasonable but seemingly interminable demands of First Nations to be consulted beforehand. The outcome could either help to rescue moribund economies at all levels, or keep those valuable minerals locked in the ground, halting plans for a rich, new mining chapter and sending customers elsewhere.

Canada has emerged from a history of colonial crimes against Indigenous people to present a model to the world on how to begin to make amends. There have been formal apologies and reparations in the millions. Indigenous culture has been adopted into the national milieu. Extensive efforts continue to improve Indigenous life in the Far North and the urban south alike. Results are mixed but the direction is inevitable.

Industrial development in a country this rich in resources often hits a major stumbling block on this file. It is a dilemma rooted in the historical creation of Indian reserves where ancient traditions involving life on and respect for the land are met with modern intrusions, including the search for natural resources.

