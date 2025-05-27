De Beers to Cut over 1,000 Jobs at Debswana Unit – by Leah Meirovich (Rapaport Magazine – May 26, 2025)

Botswana President Duma Boko has announced plans for the termination of over 1,000 workers at Debswana, the government’s joint venture with De Beers.

Boko made the declaration at a recent address to civil servants. He said the ongoing downturn in the diamond market motivated the layoffs, a move the Botswana Mine Workers Union (BMWU) condemned, according to a statement it released recently.

“While we respect the office of the president and recognize the importance of national dialogue on economic matters, we are dismayed that such a sensitive and life-altering matter directly impacting thousands of workers and their families was publicly announced without any prior engagement with, or notification to, the sector union, which is the legally recognized representative of Debswana employees,” the union noted.

