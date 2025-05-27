Critical minerals take back seat in WA as gold hits record prices – by Jarrod Lucas (Australian Broadcasting Corporation – May 25, 2025)

https://www.abc.net.au/

A profile image of a man with dark, spiky hair.

In Australia’s resources sector, Tim Goyder has been the man with the Midas touch in recent years. At one point in 2023, his stock holdings in one-time market darlings Liontown Resources and Chalice Mining saw him become a paper billionaire with an estimated net worth of $1.09 billion.

But as fast as the Perth-based mining investor joined the Australian Financial Review’s annual Rich List, such is the swings and roundabouts of commodity price cycles, he slipped off. That is not to say Mr Goyder has lost his golden touch, but his personal fortune reflects the downturn in critical minerals such as lithium and nickel. “Two years ago, everyone was saying lithium was the thing to be in, which I still believe,” he said.

Boom and bust cycle

Mr Goyder and his various investment arms control more than 333 million shares in Western Australia’s newest lithium miner, Liontown Resources, worth $211.8 million at Friday’s closing price of 63.5 cents. The company’s $951 million Kathleen Valley lithium mine in WA’s northern Goldfields shipped its first concentrate from Geraldton Port last September, supplying US electric vehicle manufacturers Ford and Tesla and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solutions.

For the rest of this article: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-05-26/old-mines-being-revived-amid-gold-price-records/105332540