Cobalt Crossroads: Why Indonesia Still Trails Behind the DRC in the Tech Supply Race? – by M. Ismail Anshari (Modern Diplomacy – May 26, 2025)

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is widely recognized as the world’s largest producer of cobalt, accounting for around 70% of total global output.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is widely recognized as the world’s largest producer of cobalt, accounting for around 70% of total global output. Numerous foreign mining companies operate in the DRC, employing local miners and simultaneously contributing to the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

However, the country’s mining practices face significant challenges in meeting Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, challenges that risk disrupting the supply chains of global technology firms. Despite this, many major tech companies still prefer cobalt sourced from the DRC over exploring alternatives like Indonesia, another resource-rich nation.

Indonesia ranks as the world’s second-largest cobalt producer, increasing its output from 19,000 metric tons in 2023 to 28,000 metric tons in 2024. Yet, this increase has not been enough to entice big tech firms to shift their supply strategies. Why is that? In the DRC, several foreign mining firms are in operation, one of the most prominent being Glencore’s Kamoto Copper Company, which has operated since the 1970s.

For the rest of this article: https://moderndiplomacy.eu/2025/05/26/cobalt-crossroads-why-indonesia-still-trails-behind-the-drc-in-the-tech-supply-race/