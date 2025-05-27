Blood Batteries: How Congo’s Conflict Is Shaking the World’s Rare Earths Market – by Veer Puri (Oberver Research Foundation – May 26, 2025)

https://www.orfonline.org/

Global tech giants face a reckoning as Congo’s conflict exposes the dark side of ‘conflict-free’ minerals.

The recent bout of violence in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has translated into a systematic shock for rare earth and critical mineral markets globally. With the DRC supplying much of the world’s tantalum and cobalt—essential components in producing electric vehicles (EVs), smartphones, and modern weaponry—the ongoing violence in the region has triggered a major geopolitical and economic disruption.

Supported by Rwandan intelligence and benefitting from artisanal mining networks, the M23 rebel group’s resurgence exposes the “conflict-free” certification systems of the Responsible Minerals Assurance Process (RMAP) and the International Tin Supply Chain Initiative (ITSCI), and accelerates a worldwide search for substitutes. With tantalum prices surging heavily since late 2024, the crisis highlights how localised violence can set off domino effects across critical sectors such as renewable energy and defence.

Conflict and Critical Minerals in Eastern DRC

The DRC alone produced 220,000 metric tonnes of cobalt in 2024, hosting 70 percent of its global reserves. The country is also a global leader in tantalum production, responsible for 42 percent of its global share. Its conflict-prone eastern regions house most of its coltan ores—which are refined to obtain tantalum, making the DRC one of the most important suppliers of rare earth minerals on the planet.

